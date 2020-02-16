A Worcester man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after his car caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike near Millbury Sunday morning, according to State Police.

Police responded to a call of a car on fire on the westbound side of Interstate 90 at 10:15 a.m., according to a State Police spokesman. The driver, William Artey, 24, of Worcester, had safely exited the 2009 Nissan Altima by the time officials arrived. Artey was the vehicle’s only occupant.

Police found Artey had an outstanding warrant unrelated to the car fire and arrested him.