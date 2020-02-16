CORNISH, Maine (AP) — A missing Sebago woman was found dead on Sunday after her vehicle went off the road and into a river, the Cumberland County Sheriff's office said.
Sarah McCarthy, 28, was last seen leaving the Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish where she worked late Friday night, authorities said. She had talked with family and friends by telephone shortly before leaving work and sounded very disorientated and claimed she did not know where she was, officials said.
A passer-by saw a vehicle submerged in the Ossippee River on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. It was occupied by McCarthy, who was deceased, officials said.
The circumstances leading to her death are being investigated, the sheriff’s office said. Law enforcement will work with the chief medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death, offiicals said.