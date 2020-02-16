CORNISH, Maine (AP) — A missing Sebago woman was found dead on Sunday after her vehicle went off the road and into a river, the Cumberland County Sheriff's office said.

Sarah McCarthy, 28, was last seen leaving the Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish where she worked late Friday night, authorities said. She had talked with family and friends by telephone shortly before leaving work and sounded very disorientated and claimed she did not know where she was, officials said.