Utilities: Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewer and cable/Internet.

Rent: Studio ($2,685-$3,222); one bedroom, one bath ($3,337-$4,793); two bedrooms, two baths ($4,904 -$5,709); and three bedrooms, two baths ($6,035-$8,055). Rent for the two-bedroom, two-bath model unit is $4,970.

Pets: Maximum two per unit. Dogs, $100 each; cats, $75 each. Breed restrictions.

Parking: $250 a month for a covered indoor space

Property manager: Greystar

In a city where 64 percent of the housing stock is rental properties, a new high-rise building with 225 units has just opened its doors, offering excellent views of Cambridge and the surrounding communities, free bike storage, a pet-washing station, and a location within walking distance of Central Square Station on the Red Line.

The two-bedroom, two-bath model unit at Watermark Centralis on the eighth floor. A custom phone app unlocks the door.

Inside, a short hallway leads to a laundry closet with double doors and then makes a turn. On the right is a carpeted bedroom with two windows and a deep closet with built-in shelving. Farther down the hallway is a closet, as well as the doorway to the first full bath, which has a single wood-like vanity with a white quartz countertop, a ceramic tile floor, and a shower/tub combo.

The hallway then spills into the heart of the unit — an open space encompassing the kitchen and living and dining areas. The kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, a smooth-glass electric stove, and milky-white quartz counters. The lower cabinets have a weathered wood-like finish, and there is a substantial rectangular island with additional cabinetry. The living room offers nice views of the region (the neighboring buildings are several floors shorter) through large plate-glass windows that pull in natural light. The dining area in the model unit is set up with a table for two.

The master suite is off the living room. The floor is carpeted, and a set of windows with a screened insert allows for natural air flow. The closet has double doors and built-in shelving. The en-suite bath has a frameless-glass shower, a ceramic tile floor, and a single vanity that’s a mirror image of the one found in the other bath.

Ceiling heights in the unit are about 9 feet, and the flooring is a vinyl tile that looks like wood.

The model shares the floor with several of the building’s amenities. These include a terrace with real grass that will eventually have grills, an exercise room with impact-absorbing flooring, a kitchen, a meeting room, and a lounge area with a view.

Watermark Central is part of Market Central, a three-building complex by developer Twining Properties once known as Mass + Main. The buildings share some amenities. Complimentary bike storage is in the basement of the Link, which offers smaller units at lower prices. The third building, Union House, is a more traditional low-rise building with studios to three-bedroom apartments and a price range between the Link and the more expensive Watermark Central.

Central Square is in the Mid-Cambridge neighborhood, which the city describes as “predominantly residential,” although it includes Harvard University, Cambridge and Youville hospitals, and City Hall.

