At the NBA dunk contest on Saturday night, Aaron Gordon dunked over 7-foot-5 Celtics center Tacko Fall — and didn’t come away with the win.
The Orlando Magic player was locked in a tie-breaker with Derrick Jones Jr. after they had each scored multiple perfect 50s. But Jones’ final windmill dunk earned him a 48, beating out Gordon’s dunk over Fall by one point.
AG dunked over TACKO!! 😨 #ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/aYM3eMRIPk— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020
The battle was reminiscent of the 2016 slam dunk contest, when Gordon was first crowned runner-up after losing to Zach LaVine.
Basketball players and fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief that Gordon didn’t win the contest:
Whaaaaaaaat?!?!??! The man jumped over Tacko !!!!?????— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) February 16, 2020
AG GOT ROBBED AGAIN #BS— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 16, 2020
What are these judges doing? Gordon just dunked over tacko fall that’s a 50. That’s ridiculous pic.twitter.com/ovREH4s6eE— Craig Buonanno (@CraigBuonanno) February 16, 2020
#NBAAllStar— Idrees Khan (@IAmIdrees94) February 16, 2020
*Aaron Gordon dunks over 7’5 Tacko Fall*
Judges: pic.twitter.com/zX3tTVkz9h
In another rare moment, Fall made 7-foot-1 Shaquille O’Neal look short when the two met earlier in the night.
.@tackofall99 🤝 @SHAQ— ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2020
Two very, very large humans. pic.twitter.com/I9o5mdM8Cz
