Aaron Gordon dunked the ball over Tacko Fall of the Boston Celtics in the 2020 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest,
At the NBA dunk contest on Saturday night, Aaron Gordon dunked over 7-foot-5 Celtics center Tacko Fall — and didn’t come away with the win.

The Orlando Magic player was locked in a tie-breaker with Derrick Jones Jr. after they had each scored multiple perfect 50s. But Jones’ final windmill dunk earned him a 48, beating out Gordon’s dunk over Fall by one point.

The battle was reminiscent of the 2016 slam dunk contest, when Gordon was first crowned runner-up after losing to Zach LaVine.

Basketball players and fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief that Gordon didn’t win the contest:

In another rare moment, Fall made 7-foot-1 Shaquille O’Neal look short when the two met earlier in the night.


