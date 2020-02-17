I remember back in the 1990s, there were some pay cable channels. But few viewers seemed to be subscribing to them — until “The Sopranos” came along in 1999, that is, and helped usher pay cable into the mainstream. These days, viewers seem to move into new options just a tad faster. A new Nielsen study has arrived to give us some specifics about streaming and the Too Much TV phenomenon.

Your TV GPS, Globe critic Matthew Gilbert’s guide to what’s on television, appears at the beginning of each week at BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Feb. 17-23.

Advertisement

* Streaming isn’t taking much time to catch on. It now accounts for 19 percent of all TV viewing, compared with 10 percent in March 2018.

* Of that 19 percent, Netflix accounted for 31 percent, YouTube for 21 percent, Hulu for 12 percent, Amazon for 8 percent, and other various services for 28 percent.

* More than half of viewers with the capacity to stream now subscribe to two or more services. Of those subscribers, 93 percent said they planned to either increase or maintain that number.

* Live linear TV viewing has gone down in the past year (from an average of 3 hours, 44 minutes a day to 3 hours, 27 minutes), but streaming viewing time is up, particularly among young viewers, from 29 to 38 minutes a day. So while a lot more viewers are still watching traditional TV, the numbers are pointing to a very streaming-friendly future.

* Good news for Quibi, the upcoming original-content service geared to phone streaming: People 18-34 watch three hours of content on their phones each week, while 65-and-ups watch just 49 minutes.

* Consumers had access to 646,152 “unique program titles” (TV movies, series, specials, and news programs) last year, up 10 percent in only a year.

Advertisement

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Here’s a scary phrase: The Fourth Reich. “Hunters” is a Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in 1977 New York who learn that high-ranking Nazis are hiding out and making plans. Al Pacino stars, in his first regular TV role, along with Logan Lerman, Jeannie Berlin, Dylan Baker, Carol Kane, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, and James Le Gros. The show was created by newcomer David Weil, and the first 10-episode season is available Friday on Amazon.

2. Oh yeah, baby. Time for another Democratic debate, the ninth of 12. This time, it’s hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, and the Nevada Independent, and it will take place in Las Vegas. Andrew Yang will not be on the stage since he’s suspended his campaign, as have Deval Patrick and Michael Bennet. Eight candidates remain in the running, and so far (the qualification deadline is Feb 18) five are participating: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Pete Buttigieg. It’s on Wednesday at 9 p.m., and the moderators will be Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Hallie Jackson, Vanessa Hauc, and Jon Ralston.

3. This week on PBS’s “No Passport Required,” Chef Marcus Samuelsson comes to Boston. On his agenda: to learn more about Portuguese, Brazilian, and Cape Verdean food traditions, to eat Portuguese chowder with halibut on a fishing boat, and to visit a Portuguese marketplace. Among those featured: singer Candida Rose from New Bedford. It’s the season finale, Monday at 9 p.m. on WGBH-2.

Advertisement

4. He’s the king of the world, kinda. On Tuesday at 9 p.m. on WGBH-2, “Frontline” will premiere a two-hour special called “Amazon Empire: The Rise and Reign of Jeff Bezos.” It includes director James Jacoby talking to former Amazon employees about the pressure-filled work environment in the company’s warehouses, and it features interviews with current top executives, former insiders, and critics.

Theo James and Rose Williams in the "Masterpiece" series "Sanditon." Simon Ridgway/© Red Planet Pictures/ITV 2019

5. Maybe Americans weren’t supposed to know this, but “Sanditon,” the Jane Austen-based drama from “Masterpiece” that finishes up its first season on Sunday at 9 p.m. on WGBH-2, was canceled by ITV before it showed up on these shores. So the season finale, which I won’t spoil here, is the end of the whole story — unless American interest manages to inspire a resumption of production. Hey, stranger things have happened.

6. I love FX’s vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows,” and part of the reason is the cast, all of whom make me laugh. Matt Berry, who plays Laszlo the porn-acting vampire, is also starring in another comedy, a British series called “Year of the Rabbit.” It’s about a group of detectives in the Victorian era, with Berry as the boozy Detective Rabbit, whose partners include the first-ever female detective. By the way, the show, which premieres here on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. on IFC, but which has already aired in the U.K., is already renewed for a second season.

CHANNEL SURFING

Advertisement

“Criminal Minds” After 15 seasons, the grim series says goodbye with a pair of back-to-back episodes. CBS, Wednesday, 9 and 10 p.m.

Roy Choi and Jon Favreau in Netflix's "The Chef Show." Courtesy of Netflix

“The Chef Show” More food adventures from actor/writer/director Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi. Netflix, Friday

“Fresh Off the Boat” The sitcom bids farewell with a pair of episodes. ABC, Friday, 8 and 8:30 p.m.

“NAACP Image Awards” It’s the 51st annual event. BET, Saturday, 8 p.m.

“Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One” The comic combines stand-up with original songs. HBO, Saturday, 10 p.m.

“Better Call Saul” The fifth season premieres. AMC, Sunday, 10:05 p.m.

REVIEWED

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” An amusing ensemble comedy about the folks who run a video game.

“Tommy” Edie Falco returns in a mediocre CBS procedural about the LAPD.

“Indebted” Fran Drescher’s latest is an uninspired, tossed-off network sitcom.

“Little America” A powerful anthology series about the immigrant experience in this country.

“Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” The comic-actress brings her own fearless twists to the slacker genre.

“Sex Education” Season two proves the high school comedy is among the best teen TV series.

“Avenue 5” A space comedy starring Hugh Laurie, from the creator of “Veep."

“The Outsider" An adaptation of Stephen King’s novel by Richard Price.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.