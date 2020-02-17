The original, Gene Levitt -created anthology series, which ran on ABC from 1977 to 1984, delivered guests to its tropical Pacific Ocean namesake in search of long-lost romantic flames, cast-off aspirations, or even deeper desires. They’d be greeted by the island’s enigmatic caretaker, Mr. Roarke (the suave Ricardo Montalbán ), who enabled guests’ dreams to come true (sometimes at their peril), generally teaching them a life lesson or two in the process.

The bygone TV curio “Fantasy Island" didn’t exactly scream “horror movie" in its original form, though that’s exactly what director Jeff Wadlow has reimagined it as with his “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island," now in theaters.

Cheesy as “Fantasy Island” could be, Wadlow always considered it akin to “The Twilight Zone” in its explorations of myth, morality, and the supernatural. “Especially in the early episodes, there was a real darkness to it," says the Dartmouth graduate, speaking by phone. “My favorite episodes were the ones where Roddy McDowall showed up as the devil, trying to take Roarke’s soul.”

Wadlow’s past films include R-rated superhero sequel “Kick-Ass 2” (2013) and “Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare” (2018), where teens play a demonic edition of the popular party game. He specializes in twisting familiar genre setups, imbuing them with more brutal, sinister dimensions. In his PG-13 “Fantasy Island,” characters played by Maggie Q and Lucy Hale still live out their wildest dreams, though these devolve quickly into nightmares.

Michael Peña, meanwhile, steps into the role of Mr. Roarke and is described by Wadlow as having a “horror Willy Wonka-style mystique” about him. “He’s not quite the gentleman Ricardo Montalbán was,” says Wadlow, 43. “It’s like a riff on a theme Ricardo wrote, and Michael’s the musician interpreting that theme through his own instrument.”

This approach is consistent across “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island," which Wadlow’s more willing to call a “new spin” than an outright reboot. “The original premise of the show was this be-careful-what-you-wish-for scenario," he points out. "In this movie ... what you have to do is raise the stakes and make things more intense.”

To co-write “Fantasy Island,” Wadlow reteamed with his “Truth or Dare” scribes, Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. Speaking by phone, the pair acknowledge some fans of the ’70s TV series might have doubts about a horror-genre update but say they still sought to honor the original while upping its scare quotient.

“We knew it was going to be a Blumhouse movie, so there’d be this darker bent to it,” explains Jacobs. "But you have to keep in mind that the original concept is kind of insane and ridiculous, so we tried to keep it light and comedic where we could.“

To crack the story, the trio looked at reality-TV competitions like “Survivor" (Wadlow claims to have seen every episode), while series like “Love Island” and the films of M. Night Shyamalan provided additional inspiration. There’s a common thread between “Truth or Dare” and “Fantasy Island,” too, that Roach says perhaps unconsciously informed their approach.

“The original thought of ‘Truth or Dare’ was whether the truths are scarier than the dares,” says Roach. “On a surface level, the dares are scarier, but the truths are what you try to bury deep inside. It’s the same with ‘Fantasy Island,’ in that these characters are burying things down that this supernatural current brings up and out of them.”

