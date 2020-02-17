"The best way I can describe it is that you have your idea of what it sounds like to be you, to have your mind be what it is," the Oscar-winning actress told The Washington Post. "And all of a sudden, it doesn't sound like that anymore. It made concentrating on anything very difficult."

Just over a decade ago, Mary Steenburgen awoke from minor arm surgery and began to hear music — everywhere. Every street sign she read, every sentence she heard got swept up into what she refers to as a “musical tornado.” Words and melodies swirled around in her head. She was terrified.

Steenburgen needed a way to return to normalcy and eventually found it by channeling her new reality into songwriting. But starting out as a beginner at 54 years old was "really sometimes hard on the ego," she said. It took gumption and an honest sense of self for her to get to where she is now: "I never tried to pass myself off as being more accomplished at it than I was," she added.

Having successfully “apprenticed” at songwriting — perhaps an understatement, given that one of her compositions landed on this year’s Oscars shortlist for best original song — Steenburgen is ready to take on another challenge. The actress, now 67, stars in the NBC sitcom “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” which required her to add singing and dancing to her repertoire. The series, which returned Sunday, tells a story oddly similar to her own: After getting an MRI scan, computer coder Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy) discovers she can hear people’s inner thoughts through songs, which she then imagines them performing. Steenburgen plays Zoey’s mother, Maggie, a grounding force in a show whose premise often lends itself to levity.

Steenburgen also took on the role for the chance to work with Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, whom she deemed “a genius.” The actress admitted her musical ability did not naturally extend past songwriting to singing and dancing, yet she is seen doing both as early as the second episode (in which the Van Morrison song “Moondance” plays a pivotal role).

"I just like taking risks," she said of the show. "It was this opportunity to incorporate music into the job I've had for 45 years and loved for 45 years ... I can't imagine having said no to it."