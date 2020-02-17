Officers arrested Terrell Brewster of Boston after they were alerted around 3:40 p.m. that a juvenile had been assaulted, Transit Police said in the Sunday statement.

A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after assaulting a juvenile while armed with a knife at the Dudley Station bus stop in Roxbury, MBTA Transit Police said in a statement Sunday.

The boy was traveling on the Route 28 bus when he got into an argument with Brewster, according to police. As the two got off the bus inside Dudley Station, the dispute turned physical, and Brewster, who was armed with a knife, allegedly assaulted the boy. The boy received serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a local hospital.

Brewster was arrested and taken to Transit Police headquarters for booking.

No further information was immediately available.