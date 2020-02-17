The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers found a man who was suffering from a stab wound when they arrived in the area of 222 Friend St. at 1:45 a.m., police said. He was near a large group of men and women standing around a black vehicle, police said.

A Cambridge man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man in downtown Boston early Sunday, Boston police said.

Witnesses told officers that one of the men in the group had punched a person in the face before stabbing another, police said. He then went inside the black vehicle, police said.

Officers arrested Kevin Pires, 30, of Cambridge, after they discovered a knife inside of the vehicle, police said.

Pires was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court.

