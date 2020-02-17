A car landed on top of another vehicle in a crash that injured two people and knocked over a utility pole in Lawrence early Monday, Lawrence police said.
The car slammed into a parked vehicle at 1042 Essex St. shortly before 3 a.m., police spokesman Michael Mangan said.
The driver and passenger of the car that had been traveling down the street before it slammed into the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Mangan said. No one was in the parked car at the time of the crash, he said.
Images of the scene on Twitter showed a gray car sitting on top of the front hood of a black car that was parked on the street.
A utility pole also was sent crashing to the ground when the car collided into the other vehicle, causing some homes and businesses in the area around the crash to lose power Monday morning, Mangan said.
Essex Street is closed from Ames Street to Nesmith Street while crews from National Grid replace the downed pole, police said on Facebook.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
