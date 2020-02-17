A car landed on top of another vehicle in a crash that injured two people and knocked over a utility pole in Lawrence early Monday, Lawrence police said.

The car slammed into a parked vehicle at 1042 Essex St. shortly before 3 a.m., police spokesman Michael Mangan said.

The driver and passenger of the car that had been traveling down the street before it slammed into the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Mangan said. No one was in the parked car at the time of the crash, he said.