State troopers and Newbury police used the stolen car’s location system to track the vehicle to a gas station on Central Street in the Newbury village of Byfield around 6 p.m., according to state police.

Thomas Murray, 31, was named as the suspect who touched off a pursuit after he allegedly stabbed an employee at the Tulley BMW dealership in Nashua and stole a BMW X5 SUV Sunday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. The worker suffered minor injuries.

A Dracut man who was shot and killed by police in Newbury late Sunday was identified by the Essex district attorney’s office Monday.

Police used their cruisers to prevent Murray from escaping, and he rammed the BMW into their vehicles, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett told reporters during a press conference Sunday night.

“At that point the officer exited the cruisers, [and] asked the suspect to get out of the car,” Blodgett said. “A weapon or weapons was discharged by an officer or more than one officer. That’s yet to be determined.”

Police performed first aid on Murray, who was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said. They found a knife inside the stolen vehicle, Blodgett said.

Murray is believed to have been involved with three other carjacking incidents, including in Lowell, where a woman reported that her car was stolen around 3 p.m. Sunday.

She was not seriously injured in the incident, State Police said.

Police are also investigating Murray’s connection with vehicle thefts in Boston and North Andover Saturday.

