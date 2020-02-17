Three men were arrested in Brockton after police seized 200 grams of suspected cocaine and 51 grams of suspected fentanyl during a raid on a home Saturday evening, according to a statement from the Plymouth District Attorney’s office.
Luis Alves, 26, Nilson Santos, 35, and Keven Depina, 23, all of Brockton, face drug trafficking and firearm charges.
Police executed a search warrant on a home at 735 N. Main St. about 6:30 p.m. Saturday as part of an investigation that was opened in January looking into drug distribution activity in the area.
State Police detectives, as well as the State Police Special Tactical Operational Patrol Team and the Brockton Police Department, entered the home and arrested Alves, Santos, and Depina without incident, the DA’s office said.
Advertisement
Inside, police found bags of suspected fentanyl and cocaine hidden in the ceiling tiles. Police also recovered a loaded .38 Special Smith and Wesson Revolver with four rounds in the cylinder and $711 in cash, according to the statement. The gun was reported stolen out of Brockton, according to authorities.
All three men are expected to appear in Brockton District Court on Tuesday.
Nick Stoico can be reached nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.