Three men were arrested in Brockton after police seized 200 grams of suspected cocaine and 51 grams of suspected fentanyl during a raid on a home Saturday evening, according to a statement from the Plymouth District Attorney’s office.

Luis Alves, 26, Nilson Santos, 35, and Keven Depina, 23, all of Brockton, face drug trafficking and firearm charges.

Police executed a search warrant on a home at 735 N. Main St. about 6:30 p.m. Saturday as part of an investigation that was opened in January looking into drug distribution activity in the area.