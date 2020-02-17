A man was injured in a hit-and-run crash outside the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The man was walking with his girlfriend towards 170 Alford St. in Everett when a white vehicle struck him around 3:30 a.m., according to Boston police. He then walked over to a sidewalk, lay down, and called police.

An ambulance transported the man to a local hospital where he was determined to have non-life threatening injuries.