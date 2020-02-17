Plymouth Rock and several other historic monuments were defaced with red spray paint overnight Sunday, a vandalism spree that outraged residents.

Visitors to the waterfront Monday morning found graffiti on Plymouth Rock, the Pilgrim Maiden statue, and the National Monument to the Forefathers, town officials said. Plymouth Rock’s “1620” inscription was partially covered in red and the numbers and letters “508” and “MOF” were painted across it.

“We are saddened and sickened by the recent vandalism in our historic town,” Plymouth Town Manager Melissa Arrighi wrote on Twitter. “This is just one of our historic monuments that was hit. We will begin clean up as soon as possible and the police are investigating.”