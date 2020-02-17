Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said the child was kidnapped near 1331 Dorchester Ave. around 4:10 p.m.

Boston police are looking for a car connected to the kidnapping of a 5-year-old girl in Dorchester Monday.

State Police found the child shortly before 5 p.m. on Powdrell Avenue in Randolph. She appeared unharmed. The car in question, a 2007 silver Honda Accord, was stolen when the girl’s father was away from the vehicle, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. A ping of the girl’s father’s phone, which was left in the car, showed that the vehicle was traveling south of Boston, Procopio said.

Advertisement

The car has dark-tinted windows and a Massachusetts license plate of US117D Anyone who sees the car should call 911 immediately, police said.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.