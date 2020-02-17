Instead of taking the woman to her home, the Lyft driver instead took her to another customer’s intended destination north of Boston, Boyle said.

No charges will be filed against the driver, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman.

An Allston woman who reported that a man tried to abduct her from a Union Street bar early Sunday and drive her toward New Hampshire actually got into the wrong Lyft driver’s vehicle, a Boston police spokesman said Monday.

Compounding the problem was a language barrier between the driver and his passenger, Boyle said.

“There was no assault; she got into the wrong ride-share carrier,” Boyle said.

On Sunday, the woman, who was described to be in her early 20s, told police she was out with friends at Paddy O’s near Faneuil Hall when she ordered a Lyft between 12:50 and 1 a.m.

She told police her cellphone battery died after she placed the call, but a group of men asked her for her name, pointed to a nearby car, and told her that her ride had arrived.

The woman got inside, and the man drove for about a half-hour before stopping at a gas station. A young man approached the car, told her to remain inside, and began reaching in the window, according to police.

But the woman jumped out of the car, ran into the road, and flagged down a passing car that took her to Allston.

On Sunday, Lyft confirmed the woman summoned a ride, and deactivated the driver’s account while the company investigated. The company said it had contacted the woman and law enforcement.

Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Globe correspondents Jeremy C. Fox and Lucas Phillips contributed to this report.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.