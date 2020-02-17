A suspect involved in a carjacking in Byfield was injured when a gun fired during an encounter with State Police, officials said.

A trooper approached the suspect on Sunday near the AL Prime gas station on Central Street after finding a BMW that was allegedly stolen from a dealership earlier that day, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. The same suspect may have been responsible for another carjacking in Lowell.

At some point, “a weapon or weapons were discharged,” he said in a statement. Police did not say who fired the gun.