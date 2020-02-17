Three teenagers are facing charges after allegedly violently attacking a man on the Boston Common Sunday evening and stealing his cellphone, police said.

Around 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault in battery in progress near 139 Tremont St., Boston police said in a statement. The victim told police that as he was walking through the common, he was approached by a group of five boys who punched, kicked, and threw him to the ground before stealing his phone.

By the time officers arrived, the victim said two of the five assailants had fled the area, but three were still nearby and he identified them. Multiple witnesses corroborated the victim’s account, police said. Officers found the victim’s cellphone on the ground by one of the boys, and all three were taken into custody, according to police.