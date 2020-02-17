Boston police arrested Jenna Gonzalez, 21, Audrina May Hebert, 18, and Brianna Romero, 21, after responding to a reported assault in progress in the area of 125 Tremont St. around 1:08 a.m. Sunday. While the officers were en route, they also were told that two women had entered the convenience store there, assaulted an employee, and took several items before fleeing.

Three women are facing assault and robbery charges after police received multiple reports of disturbances — one an assault and battery in progress, the other of two women stealing from a convenience store — early Sunday morning near Boston Common.

The officers arrived to find three women kicking and punching a man on the ground. The women stopped when they saw the officers approaching, police said in a statement.

The women told police that the man had approached them aggressively, asking for his cell phone, which led them to attack him.

However, the victim told police he had asked one of the women for a cigarette when they suddenly began punching and kicking him, stealing his cell phone in the process.

Two of the women told the officers they had not taken his phone, but the third woman admitted that she had, according to police.

As officers spoke to the victim and suspects, clerks from a nearby convenience store approached and told police the women had been fighting and harassing passersby near the store. The clerks said the women were loitering in the store and were asked to leave, but later returned and began throwing merchandise around the shop and assaulting them. The clerks told police the women left the store and attacked another female as well.

Hebert and Romero, both of Malden, and Gonzalez, of East Boston, each face two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, unarmed robbery, and disorderly conduct. As Romero was being booked, police said they found a small plastic bag with a substance they believe to be cocaine in her possession, leading to a subsequent charge of possession of a Class B substance. All are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.