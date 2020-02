Attorney General William Barr, I have bad news for you (“AG fights back after Trump’s tweets: Barr says he won’t be bullied, defends Justice Department,” Page A1, Feb. 14): You have been bullied by President Trump since the day you accepted his nomination. You have now been caught in your blatant service as his personal attorney general and not the attorney general of the United States of America. It is time you resigned.

The Rev. Elizabeth M. Strong