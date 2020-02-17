A Feb. 7 Business column by Jon Chesto (“Will gondolas soon carry casino-goers?”) described Encore’s proposal for an aerial gondola, instead of a planned 800-foot pedestrian bridge, to connect Assembly Row across the Mystic River to the casino. At the same time, the Baker-Polito administration announced a $13.7 million contract to complete the 11.5-mile Northern Strand Trail, which would dead-end at the site of this long-anticipated bridge if the bridge project does not proceed.

The Mystic River Watershed Association, along with more than a dozen walking and biking advocacy organizations, has been advocating for the completion of the Mystic River pedestrian and bicycle crossing for years (“Footbridge backers concerned by gondola idea,” Adam Vaccaro, Starts & Stops, Metro, Feb. 9). A workhorse piece of public infrastructure, it will connect residents of Lynn, Saugus, Revere, Malden, and Everett with Somerville, Boston, and Cambridge. It will be to people-powered commuters what the Zakim and Tobin bridges are to drivers. Such safe, nonmotorized routes are increasingly necessary as our region grapples with gridlock and the need to cut carbon emissions.