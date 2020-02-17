Kudos to the Massachusetts Senate for its efforts to begin to fix our broken mental health service system with real mental health parity (“Mental health care is vital to routine health care,” Opinion, Feb. 13). The restrictions on access to mental health care in the insurance market are due to burdensome rules imposed by insurers in direct noncompliance with the 2008 federal parity law.

Unfortunately, our society stigmatizes those who suffer from mental illness and substance use disorders. Insurers take advantage of this stigma to minimize investment in behavioral health and substance use disorder services. Why can people receive life-saving cardiac care without question while care for life-threatening mental health and substance use disorders is unavailable to so many?