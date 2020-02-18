Day has been with the BCA for more than five years, most recently working on fund-raising and communication as chief advancement officer. She previously served as development director for the Alabama Contemporary Art Center in Mobile, Ala. Over 18 years, Keefe held a variety of roles for the BCA including chief of staff and senior sales manager at the Cyclorama. Her most recent title was chief operating officer.

After a tumultuous year, Boston Center for the Arts has tapped a pair of veteran employees to lead the organization. BCA announced last week that Emily Foster Day and Kristi Keefe had taken over as co-executive directors. The new bosses bring a shared 23 years of experience with the sprawling South End nonprofit.

Advertisement

BCA grabbed a lot of headlines over the past year. In September, the organization announced plans for an ambitious new residency program that would force artists to reapply for the highly subsidized studios they rent from the organization. The goal was creating opportunities for a broader swath of artists, but dozens of longtime tenants complained of being left behind — and left out of the planning process. A few weeks later, chief executive Gregory Ruffer resigned after a former student alleged inappropriate behavior when Ruffer was a professor at what is now called the College of Central Florida. Finally, the BCA ended 2019 by saying it would delay the residency program until June 2021. It also promised to save 25 percent of studio space for artists who currently rent from the organization.

But there’s an air of optimism as the organization enters 2020. Day and Keefe kicked off their tenure last week with a new website and a new look, swapping BCA’s blue logo for new pops of color (including neon yellow and bright orange). BCA plans to kick off its 50th anniversary festivities on May 30 with a fashion-themed gala at the Cyclorama. More anniversary activities are promised for the summer and fall, with full details arriving in the next few months.

Advertisement





Christy DeSmith can be reached at christy.desmith@globe.com. Follw her on Twitter @christydesmith