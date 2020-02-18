NBC’s “Zoeys’ Extraordinary Playlist” is the latest show, along with Hulu’s “High Fidelity,” to find a way to incorporate music into the storylines. And it’s far from the worst thing to arrive on network prime time of late — which is to say, I like it some. On the one hand, it runs on corny plots and network rom-com clichés, which is irksome and disappointing. On the other hand, there’s sweet and lively entertainment to be found in the regular musical sequences, which play like pieces of a jukebox musical, the jukebox being filled with pop songs by the likes of Cyndi Lauper and Van Morrison. A character launches into song, and a flash mob forms around him or her, forming a little Spotify stage musical of sorts until it all turns back into a meh network dramedy.

The premise is this: Jane Levy’s Zoey, a tech worker in San Francisco, is having an MRI in the middle of an earthquake. When she emerges from the machine, she has a new kind of ESP, in that she can read other people’s thoughts. Ah, but those thoughts emerge solely in the form of Top 40 hits. When she’s with her best friend and coworker, Max (Skylar Astin), for instance, she sees him perform the Partridge Family’s “I Think I Love You.” That’s right, he has a secret crush on her. Zoey also gets to see her father (played by Peter Gallagher) sing and dance, even though in real life he can’t move at all due to a rare disease. It enables her to know what’s going on in his mind, a plot point that is at times treacly. Mary Steenburgen is a bright spot, as Zoey’s mother.