The founder of a Medford biotech was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday for defrauding at least 100 people who invested $7.5 million in his effort to develop a painkiller that he predicted would replace opioids, an extravagant claim that federal authorities said was the latest scam in a career built on lies.
Moments after Frank Reynolds held up a bottle of the never-approved drug NeuroRelease in court and insisted that the firm he created, PixarBio, still had value, US District Court Judge Douglas Woodlock said the defendant was a “predator” whose comments showed he was “absolutely oblivious” to the harm he had caused.
“We have here an individual who doesn’t want to play by the same rules that everyone else does,” Woodlock said.
Reynolds’s lawyer, David Axelrod, said his client, who spoke at a TEDxBoston talk in 2010 and was named a fellow at the prestigious MIT Sloan School of Management in 2005, plans to appeal his October conviction in a jury trial.
