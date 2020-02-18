The founder of a Medford biotech was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday for defrauding at least 100 people who invested $7.5 million in his effort to develop a painkiller that he predicted would replace opioids, an extravagant claim that federal authorities said was the latest scam in a career built on lies.

Moments after Frank Reynolds held up a bottle of the never-approved drug NeuroRelease in court and insisted that the firm he created, PixarBio, still had value, US District Court Judge Douglas Woodlock said the defendant was a “predator” whose comments showed he was “absolutely oblivious” to the harm he had caused.