Those modest reversals came as revenue at the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett slowed following a strong December. Encore brought in $48.6 million in gambling revenue in January, compared with $54 million the previous month .

Data released on Tuesday by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission show that table games and slot machines at the Springfield casino took in $20.6 million last month, ― up from an all-time low of $19 million in December. Plainridge Park slots casino in Plainville also halted a period of recent declines with $11 million in revenue, up from $10.2 million in December.

Revenues at the MGM Springfield perked up in January after a period during which business dropped to its lowest point since the casino’s 2018 opening.

The Everett casino has been trying to boost its appeal to slots players through rewards, cheaper dining options, and other changes. The numbers from January indicate that it may be having some success. Slots revenue rose to $24.2 million in January ― an all-time high for the casino that opened last June. But play at the table games declined substantially, more than offsetting those gains.

Encore remains well off of the pace it would need to deliver on the $800 million in first-year revenue its owner, Wynn Resorts, told state regulators it could attract when the company was seeking a license.

The Springfield casino also missed its first-year revenue targets, and its parent company, MGM Resorts, has been grappling with ways to attract more customers.

Financial results released last week showed that the Springfield casino is struggling to keep pace with MGM’s other holdings. MGM Springfield had $71 million in net revenue for the last three months of 2019, down from $77.8 million during the comparable period of 2018.

Last month, MGM Resorts replaced Springfield casino president Mike Mathis with Chris Kelley, an executive at one of the company’s properties in Ohio.

And Penn National Gaming, the parent company of Plainridge Park, says it has been doing everything it can to retain its customers in the face of intense competition — and heavy market spending by Encore.

In a recent conference call with financial analysts, Penn National chief executive Jay Snowden said Plainridge is doing its best to weather the storm.

“We’re being patient. We’re being smart,” he said. “The team there is doing a really good job thinking on their feet and making adjustments on the fly.”

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.