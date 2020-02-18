The case against Nangle includes allegations that he made bets in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and online. And though the actions alleged in the case began in 2014 ― before any casinos were open here ― expect other incidents to follow now that three casinos are up and running in Massachusetts, said said Patrick T. Kelly, a professor at Providence College who has studied white-collar crime related to gambling.

The financial fraud case against state Representative David M. Nangle includes the kind of allegations that public health watchdogs in the gambling industry fear. The longtime lawmaker is accused of illegally taking money from his campaign accounts to cover expenses, including gambling losses.

"This is the first real high-profile case,” said Kelly. "There will be others.”

Nangle’s attorney has said he intends to fight the charges in federal court.

Kelly said studies have shown that proximity to a casino increases the incidence of problem gambling. Such behavior can be associated with crimes such as fraud and embezzlement. Often, Kelly said, gamblers try to rationalize taking money from accounts that don’t belong to them.

"Frequently people think, 'I’m just borrowing this money, because when I win at the casino, I’m going to pay it all back,’” he said. "But they don’t win.”

Of course, devoted gamblers in Massachusetts have long found ways to wager — through the lottery, the black market, or in one of the other states in the region that had earlier legalized gaming venues.

But industry observers say it will be critical for Massachusetts to manage problem gambling as new and casual customers are exposed up-close to the industry for the first time.

Marlene D. Warner, executive director of The Massachusetts Council on Compulsive Gambling, which trains workers at the GameSense information centers at the state’s three casinos, said people will be most at risk for problem gambling when the product is newly available. The risk will likely level off as people become more familiar with casinos.

"Right now we need to be really equipped with the right services and programs and partners here in the Commonwealth,” she said.

Warner said the state should offer services to help people "not just in the host and surrounding communities, but really statewide.”

She said that because the industry is so new it’s hard to tell for sure whether there’s been an increase in financial crimes or other harmful behaviors related to gambling.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is working with researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and elsewhere on research, but it is still gathering data on gambling habits in the recently opened casinos in Springfield and Everett.

So far, those researchers have uncovered a few clues. A baseline study of participants statewide found that 2 percent of people were problem gamblers and 8 percent reported some behaviors that put them at risk.

Academics working with the gaming commission also found that after about three years of operation at the Plainridge Park slots casino in Plainville, there had been no significant change in levels of problem gambling in the surrounding area. The report did find that an increase in credit card fraud was associated with the opening of the casino.

Warner said it’s possible that the areas around the Encore Boston Harbor and the MGM Springfield could see a rise in problem gambling. She said Plainridge is in a location where residents have long had easy access to casinos in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

"There’s no one measure or action that can be taken to prevent this,” Kelly said. "And to totally prevent this, I think is almost impossible. So what you can do is try to recognize the potential for the problem and try to react to it.”

