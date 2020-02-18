BOSTON (AP) — Fast-food chain Wendy's has agreed to pay $400,000 to resolve allegations that it violated child labor laws by having teenage employees at dozens of Massachusetts restaurants work later and longer than allowed, the state attorney general's office announced Tuesday.

“We are committed to being a responsible employer, with the goal that all employees have a rewarding experience as valued members of our team," Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy's said in a statement.

The office began investigating after a minor employed at a Wendy’s in Worcester complained that teenagers were working too late into the night and too many hours per day.