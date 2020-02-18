Jewish cuisine is not just latkes, kugel, and matzo ball soup; the fare is varied, with influences from all over the world and throughout centuries as Jews traversed borders. To discover an array of new dishes and creative riffs on old ones, head to Beyond Bubbie’s Kitchen on March 1. The annual Jewish food festival is back for its 11th year, and this time it’s at the Revere Hotel in Boston, with 19 chefs and drink purveyors taking part. You’ll have the chance to try Mamaleh’s Delicatessen’s savory squash baklava with feta and chili za’atar, and Mei Mei’s golden beet borscht with turmeric, coconut milk, and herbs. The Iraqi-Jewish pop-up Awafi plans to bring Zangula, Iraqi mini funnel cakes. Chefs from Area Four, Little Big Diner, Whole Heart Provisions, La Morra, and Simcha, and others will be there with specialties. “There’s a world of Jewish cooking out there beyond what we’re normally used to. The chefs intend to show this and their own take on Jewish food,” says Ken Ball from Jewish Arts Collaborative, the organization that puts on the event. Wash it all down with cider from Bantam and beer from Jack’s Abby and Lord Hobo. Award-winning bartender Naomi Levy plans to mix up a cognac cocktail with the herbal spirit genever, plus cinnamon and other flavorings to mimic the taste of kugel. Keep an eye out for a raspberry lemon rum punch with a smear of cream cheese blended in. There will be wine, too, plus demos and music. Tickets are $36. From 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Revere Hotel, 200 Stuart St., Boston. For info and tickets, go to jartsboston.org.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND