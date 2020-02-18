When the Boston Symphony Orchestra recently cancelled its four-city East Asia tour, it planned a series of free pop-up concerts and a full-fledged “Concert for Our City” to make the most of the time. Sunday’s free performance, led by BSO Youth and Family Conductor Thomas Wilkins, featured works by Tchaikovsky, Brahms, and Argentinian composer Alberto Ginastera. The concert also included pieces from Chinese composer Huang Ruo’s Folk Songs for Orchestra and George Walker’s Lyric for String Orchestra, and the finale of Dvořák’s Cello Concerto with cellist Sterling Elliott, winner of the 2019 Sphinx Competition. Members of the BSO dropped by the John Quincy School, Horizons for the Homeless, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute among other locations in the week leading up to the concert. Originally scheduled to appear in Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, the BSO canceled its tour over concerns about the coronavirus.

