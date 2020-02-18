Do away with using foil, parchment paper, or non-stick spray.

A sheet pan dinner, when you toss all the ingredients onto a single pan and pop it in the oven, is a welcome time saver, especially on a hectic weeknight. Simplify the cleanup with Prepd’s Cheat Sheets, non-stick silicone trays that nestle into a half-sheet pan (4 in a pack; 2 large rectangles; 2 small squares, $29.50). Oven safe up to 500 degrees, and easy to clean, you fill the trays with the different foods and later avoid having to scrub the pan’s baked-on grease, or do away with using foil, parchment paper, or non-stick spray. The trays also give you the flexibility to separate foods by cook time and to apply different marinades. Use them another time to bake a small batch of brownies or cookie bars. Available at Sur La Table stores.