The Harvard Club of Boston honored seven women at its 2020 Boston’s Most Influential Women Gala on Feb. 12, selecting each of the powerhouse recipients for outstanding achievement, influence, and leadership in their field.

The gala honored Drew Faust, president emerita and Arthur Kingsley Porter University Professor at Harvard; Annapurna Poduri, director of the epilepsy genetics program and Poduri Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital and associate professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School; Laurie H. Glimcher, president and CEO of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, director of Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, and Richard and Susan Smith Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School; Elizabeth L. Hailer, executive director of The Commonwealth Institute, a non-profit that promotes the advancement of female business leaders; Geri Denterlein, founder and CEO of public relations firm Denterlein; and Katey Stone, head coach of the Harvard women’s ice hockey team.