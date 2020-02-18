Serves 6

"Throughout Europe and especially Latin America," writes author Darra Goldstein in "Beyond the North Wind," "salade russe or ensalada rusa is a familiar dish." All of these Russian Salads mix potatoes, vegetables, meat or fish, and mayonnaise. The dish goes back to Moscow in the 1860s, where Belgian-French chef Lucien Olivier made a salad that became a sensation, she writes. His Salade Olivier layered roast hen, partridge, crayfish, veal tongue, and other luxurious ingredients, and was made with a rich mayonnaise sauce. White Russians who fled their homeland and settled elsewhere prepared the salad wherever they went. In the Soviet Union, says Goldstein, a Capital Salad, with potatoes, carrots, canned peas, poached chicken, and mayonnaise, became popular and is still served. Goldstein's modern version is layered with home-cured salmon (two to three days in advance, simply salt it and freeze it), potatoes, cucumbers, and a whole-grain mustard dressing. If you can find salmon roe, use it as a garnish with fresh dill.

SALMON

2 tablespoons coarse salt 1 pound center-cut boneless salmon, skin on

1. Two to three days before you plan to serve the salad, prepare the salmon. Rub the salt all over the surface of the salmon. Place it in a zipper plastic bag, squeeze out the air, and seal the bag. Freeze for 2 to 3 days.

2. Rinse the salmon with cold water and pat it dry with a paper towel. Slice thinly against the grain, discarding the skin.

SALAD

Salt and pepper, to taste 4 medium boiling potatoes (1 pound) 2 tablespoons honey 2 tablespoons whole-grain Dijon mustard 2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 Persian cucumbers, sliced 1/8-inch thick 4 tablespoons chopped fresh dill 4 tablespoons salmon roe, or more to taste (optional)

1. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the potatoes for 20 to 30 minutes, or until they are tender when pierced with a knife. Rinse under cold water, drain, and peel. Slice the potatoes 1/4-inch thick.

2. While the potatoes cook, make the dressing. In a small saucepan over low heat, heat the honey until it liquifies. Remove from the heat and whisk in the mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Gradually whisk in the olive oil.

3. On a serving platter, place half the potatoes and drizzle with half the dressing. Add half the salmon, half the cucumbers, and half the dill. Repeat the layers, using the remaining ingredients and dressing.

4. If using salmon roe, garnish the top of the salad with the roe, and sprinkle the remaining roe decoratively around the edges.

Adapted from "Beyond the North Wind"