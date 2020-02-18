Serves 4

Winter citrus salads help keep you honest about New Year's resolutions. In this salad, slices of grapefruit are layered with avocado and smoked salmon. Serve it for dinner or as part of a brunch menu. It's garnished with hazelnuts, which are toasted with olive oil and a little salt. The dressing is made with red wine vinegar and grapefruit rind. You've got a nourishing guilt-free dinner.

HAZELNUTS

¼ cup skinned hazelnuts 2 teaspoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a small baking dish.

2. In the baking dish, combine the hazelnuts, olive oil, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Toss well. Transfer to the oven and roast for 10 minutes, stirring once during cooking. Set aside to cool. Chop coarsely.

DRESSING

½ shallot, finely chopped 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar Grated rind of 1/2 grapefruit Salt, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the shallot, vinegar, grapefruit rind, and salt. Stir well.

2. Set aside to macerate.

SALAD

4 small grapefruit 2 avocados, halved, pitted, and cut into cubes 8 ounces sliced smoked salmon Salt and pepper, to taste Olive oil (for sprinkling) 3 sprigs fresh basil, leaves torn up

1. Slice off the tops and bottoms of the grapefruits. Cut deeply enough so some of the flesh is exposed. Turn 1 grapefruit on its cut side and using a serrated knife, remove the rind, following the curve of the grapefruit skin. Carefully cut off any pith (the white part) on the flesh. Do the same with the remaining grapefruit. Turn them on their sides and slice rounds about 1/4-inch thick. Remove and discard any seeds.

2. On a platter, arrange the grapefruit rounds overlapping. Add the avocado, then the salmon, curling it to add some depth to the plate. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

3. Use a spoon to drizzle dressing over the salad (you may not need it all), then sprinkle generously with olive oil. Add the basil and hazelnuts. Serve with any remaining dressing.

Lauren Allen