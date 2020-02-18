Serves 4

Steak tips are a distinctly New England cut. They're sometimes called sirloin tips (because they can be cut from the sirloin, but also from the tenderloin, flank, or other tender beef), and families have been making them for weeknight suppers or backyard barbecues for decades. You can use steak tips, sliced thinly, for a stir-fry with vegetables, but they're also a very quick dinner on their own with a little sauce. First let them marinate in fresh ginger, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, and Dijon mustard for an hour or a day. Then sear them in a hot skillet -- this takes five minutes -- and make a pan sauce with mushrooms and red wine. The downside is that the meat can be expensive, because you're buying ends of high-priced cuts. The upside is that dinner is ready in minutes and though it's a little retro, it's delightfully familiar and delicious.

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, grated 1 clove garlic, grated 2 teaspoons dark brown sugar 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard Salt and pepper, to taste 1½ pounds steak tips (cut from sirloin or tenderloin), cut into 2-inch pieces 3 tablespoons olive oil ½ pound mixed mushrooms (shiitake, cremini or baby portobello, button) ½ cup dry red wine ¼ cup chicken stock or water 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. In a bowl, combine the Worcestershire sauce, ginger, garlic, brown sugar, mustard, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Stir well. Add the steak tips, stir well to coat them all over, and cover. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or for up to 1 day, turning several times.

2. Transfer the steak to a plate and pat it dry with paper towels. Reserve any marinade in the bowl.

3. In a large deep skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the steak in one layer. Cook without disturbing for 3 minutes. Turn and cook the undersides for 3 minutes more. Remove from the pan and transfer to a clean bowl (not the marinade bowl).

4. Without wiping out the pan, add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the mushrooms with a pinch of salt and pepper. Lower the heat, and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes.

5. Add the wine and stock or water with any reserved marinade from the bowl. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and let the mixture bubble steadily for 6 minutes, or until it is reduced and starts to look syrupy.

6. Return the steak tips to the pan with any juices that accumulated in the bowl. Cook for a few minutes, stirring often, or until the steak tips are heated through. Sprinkle with parsley.

Sheryl Julian