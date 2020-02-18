Serves 6

One head of cabbage is usually too much for a recipe and then you're left trying to figure out what to do with the other half. Here, the entire head is used and it creates a fairly significant pot of soup -- just over 3 quarts. If you aren't serving a small crowd, the leftovers reheat well and freeze well. When the soup is near the end and you haven't got full servings, ladle what you have over a boiled potato or cooked rice. However it plays out, you'll applaud the sweet-and-sour flavors (from tomatoes, red wine vinegar, brown sugar, and lemon juice) in this satisfying cold-weather meal.

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 2 ribs celery, chopped 2 carrots, sliced into 1/4-inch rounds 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon caraway seed 1 tablespoon sweet paprika 1 can (28 ounces) chopped tomatoes 6 cups vegetable stock ⅓ cup red wine vinegar ⅓ cup brown sugar 1 head green cabbage (about 2 pounds), cored and roughly chopped ¼ cup chopped fresh dill Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon Extra chopped fresh dill (for garnish)

1. In a large soup pot over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, celery, carrots, garlic, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until tender.

2. Stir in the caraway seed and paprika. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, or until aromatic.

3. Add the tomatoes, vegetable stock, red wine vinegar, and brown sugar. Bring the liquid to a boil over high heat. Add the cabbage, lower the heat, and simmer for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the cabbage is tender.

4. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup dill, and lemon rind and juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Ladle into bowls and garnish with extra chopped dill.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick