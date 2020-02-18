Although, of course, sometimes people are watching. Tennessee Representative Kent Calfee was photographed idly sipping from a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup on the floor of the Tennessee House of Representatives recently, which set off plenty of viral speculation and jokes. (He later said it was a repurposed water bottle. Mm-hmm.) Just this week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was photographed grappling with chopsticks and allegedly eating dim sum with his bare hands.

Is there anything more deeply personal (and sometimes deeply humiliating) than food cravings? The brow-raising combinations, strange habits, offbeat tastes — they are primal drives, often spun from nostalgia, as singularly individual as a fingerprint. We are what we eat, especially when nobody is watching.

One woman stands in front of the refrigerator eating deli meat wrapped in lettuce at 10:30 a.m. Another, too embarrassed to be named because of her role at a prominent food business, savors bananas wrapped in Land O’ Lakes American cheese during her quieter moments. Another secret snacker has confessed to enjoying sauerkraut at breakfast.

But, really, is it so wrong to have peculiar eating habits? Luminaries such as Nora Ephron and Ann Patchett didn’t think so when they contributed to “Alone in the Kitchen With an Eggplant: Confessions of Cooking for One and Dining Alone,” a 2008 essay collection in which writers revealed solitary kitchen behaviors, the culinary equivalent of singing in the shower or watching “Matlock.” In the Instagram age, standing alone in front of a wide-open fridge eating Lay’s French onion dip with a spoon is one of life’s last quiet pleasures. Not that I’m speaking from experience or anything.

Often, these hankerings come from a place of deep nostalgia. Take Newton photographer Zac Wolf, who spreads cream cheese on Hebrew National hot dogs, cooked in bacon fat. He was a mere teenager visiting New York City for a concert when he stopped into Crif Dogs, which sells the John-John Deragon, a deep-fried hot dog coated in cream cheese, scallions, and “everything” bagel seeds.

“I was a 12- or 13-year-old and got it on a dare. The cream cheese paired with the fried dog is shockingly perfect,” he says. “It’s a really unique combination of textures, so I enjoy that. Also nostalgia for being 13 and dumb enough to eat things on a dare.”

Now a 31-year-old with a skeptical wife and a less tolerant stomach, he recreates the dish every so often.

“My wife thinks I’m a psycho,” he admits. “I haven’t pushed it on anyone else.”

Arlington’s Jacey Rutledge grew up dipping plain potato chips into a bowl of Market Basket ice cream (half chocolate, half vanilla). She avoids keeping such foods in her house as an adult, but sometimes she caves.

“I was sick for two weeks, so it happened recently. I had a regression session,” she admits.

Others have adopted culinary eccentricities out of necessity. Take Brian Adams of Watertown, who slathers strawberry jam on a Boca patty and wedges it between Wonder bread slices. A vegan since 2008, Adams says the taste reminds him of General Gao’s chicken.

Other times, he’ll drink jalapeno juice from the jar.

“I was told early on that when I get chronic migraines, spicy foods might clear up head congestion,” he says. “I don’t drink, so whiskey isn’t a solution for me.” (He also puts jalapenos on peanut butter sandwiches; those curative properties haven’t been studied.)

And still others bear their whims as a badge of honor. Consider Jeff Gabel, who runs Jewish culinary pop-up Kitchen Kibitz and has turned his favorite Chinese takeout into a most unusual creation.

“I’m addicted to the chewy, hand-slapped noodles at Gene’s Flatbread, with their spicy, umami-bomb sauce. One day I took it home and made a cheesy sauce to put on top to develop my Chinese mac-and-cheese. It’s the perfect combo,” he says.

He makes the dish — using only cheddar cheese, to “balance the garlic and chili,” he explains —perhaps once per month.

“My family thinks I’m crazy, but I love to fuse new ideas,” he says.

And it’s never too early to encourage this kind of experimentation. Most children enjoy candy or chips; 10-year-old Anna Mogolov of Natick prefers to suck on salt-coated lemons.

It started when mom Lisa Mogolov served her children salmon, squirted with citrus.

“We have it every week, but one week we forgot to get lemon. Anna took a bite of it without the lemon and said it tasted like ‘penguin-smell,’ ” says Lisa.

Today, Anna squirts lemon on her own salmon, thank you very much, then sucks on the wedge. Kosher salt is a recent addition — “a eureka moment,” says Lisa — that has evolved into its own snack. She sets the salt aside in a dedicated bowl for dipping.

“We were watching ‘Captain Underpants’ on Netflix and she had her bowl of salt lemons, enjoying that pucker-y saltiness,” Lisa says. “I find lemon rinds around the house. It’s so weird, right?”

Maybe it is weird, Anna. But it also your right, a comfort to cling to in an unpredictable, judgmental world. Maybe someday you’ll enjoy sliced lemons on the Senate floor — or in the privacy of your very own kitchen, the light of the refrigerator bestowing an approving, all-knowing glow.

