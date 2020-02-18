fb-pixel

After Liz Barrett of Pawtucket decided to go vegan, she missed lasagna, stuffed shells, and other Italian-style meals. “Many of the cheese alternatives I found had oils, flours, and chemicals,” she says. So she made cheese-like products herself, and three years ago launched Barrett’s Garden. To replace Parmesan, she sells Farmesea, simply prepared with cashews, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, and salt ($7.99 for 5.5 ounces). With a garlicky flavor and texture and savoriness of Parmesan, it’s a delicious vegan option for dusting on pasta, popcorn, or blending with breadcrumbs. To stand in for ricotta, Barrett also prepares a substitute she named Fauxcotta, which combines tofu and nutritional yeast seasoned with oregano, basil, and garlic powder, for a dish or to use as a spread ($8.99 or 16 ounces). They can fill the void for anyone who sticks to a dairy-free diet. Available at many Whole Foods Market stores.

These vegan cheeses were created in Pawtucket.
