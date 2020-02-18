ORCUTT, Calif. — One person suffered serious injuries after a lab extracting cannabis oil that was inside an apartment blew up Saturday, authorities said.

At 1:37 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department was alerted to the explosion at the apartment in the 3300-block of Orcutt Road.

A person who lived in the apartment was taken by ambulance for medical treatment, the sheriff's office said in a news release.