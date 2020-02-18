Boston police Tuesday are continuing to search for a car linked to the kidnapping of a 5-year-old girl in Dorchester on Monday.
According to police, the child was kidnapped near 1331 Dorchester Ave. around 4:10 p.m. on Monday.
State Police found the child shortly before 5 p.m. on Powdrell Avenue in Randolph. She appeared unharmed.
The car in question, a 2007 silver Honda Accord, was stolen when the girl’s father was away from the vehicle, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. A ping of the girl’s father’s phone, which was left in the car, showed that the vehicle was traveling south of Boston on Monday, Procopio said.
Advertisement
The car has dark-tinted windows and a Massachusetts license plate of US117D.Anyone who sees the car should call 911 immediately, police said.
Boston police said Tuesday morning that they are still searching for the vehicle and have not charged anyone in connection with the kidnapping of the child.
The investigation is ongoing.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.