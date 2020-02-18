A father and daughter who fell through the ice while riding snowmobiles across a lake in Maine Monday evening escaped the frigid waters with minor injuries, officials said.
Around 7 p.m., Brian Sutch, 53, and his daughter Falen, 16, of Manchester, Conn., were riding across North Twin Lake when the thin ice beneath them broke, quickly submerging both riders, according to a statement from Corporal John MacDonald, a Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesman.
While wearing full riding gear and helmets, Brian and Falen managed to pull themselves out of the water onto safe ice and call police, officials said. Millinocket firefighters and a game warden responded, towing them on a rescue sled to an ambulance.
Brian and Falen were both treated for mild hypothermia at Millinocket Regional Hospital, MacDonald said.
Both of the snowmobiles, a 2015 Polaris 600 and a 2009 Ski-Doo 600, sunk 25 feet to the bottom of the lake, officials said. Game wardens are attempting to locate the exact area of the snowmobiles for removal.
