About 20 minutes later, firefighters were called to 5 Truman Ave., where a fire was tearing through a basement and spreading into other parts of a family’s home, Bradley said. Eight people escaped the flames in that blaze.

At 6:21 a.m., firefighters received a call that a vacant summer home at 107 rear Cranford Road was engulfed in flames, Bradley said.

He said battling the two blazes at once was “a juggling act.”

“It quickly depletes any apparatus that’s available and quickly wears the firefighters down, but luckily we brought in more companies to cover our stations,” Bradley said. “They were able to answer some other 911 calls that came in while we were out.”

The first fire crews responded to the Cranford Road summer home and found the blaze had consumed the structure.

“The fireplace and chimney were still standing, but [the home] had collapsed on itself and it was a pile of burning debris when we got there,” Bradley said.

Crews shuttled in more than 7,000 gallons of water to battle the blaze, since there were no hydrants near the home, Bradley said. The fire was out by 8:15 a.m., he said.

Pictures of the scene showed that the single story home had been completely reduced to a pile of charred rubble. Bradley said firefighters aren’t sure how long the home was burning before a person driving through the area noticed the flames and called 911.

The home, which sits on College Pond in the Myles Standish State Forest, was built after World War II as part of a government program, Bradley said. Families were invited to build homes on state-owned land in the forest with the condition that they help watch over it, he said.

But if more than 50 percent of one of these homes is destroyed, the owner cannot rebuild on the property, Bradley said.

While flames completely destroyed one of these homes Tuesday morning, Bradley said the forest around the structure was mostly unharmed.

“Enough of the trees were cleared around the property so that none of them caught fire. That's one of our worries with the fires out there, since it's all forest and no one’s there during the winter,” Bradley said.

Officials from the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the state fire marshal’s office are working with Plymouth firefighters to determine what caused the fire.

The blaze at 5 Truman Ave. was called in at 6:44 a.m., Bradley said.

The fire had broken out in the space between the basement’s drop ceiling and the floor of the first story, Bradley said.

A single family home at 5 Truman Ave. caught fire in Plymouth Tuesday morning. Plymouth Fire Department (custom credit)/Plymouth Fire Department

Six children and two adults rushed out of the house when they noticed the flames, which eventually spread throughout the basement and into parts of the home’s first floor and attic, Bradley said.

No one was injured.

Firefighters saw flames coming out of an exterior wall and smoke pouring out of the home when they arrived, Bradley said.

“A lot of the fire was in the basement, and that wears out the crew pretty easily, since it gets so hot down there.” Bradley said. “It’s like going down a chimney while there’s a fire in it. Flames and smoke make it hard to breathe.”

The home sustained a heavy amount of smoke and fire damage. Bradley said the house is still standing, but everything inside of it has been destroyed.

Neighbors assisted the family before the American Red Cross arrived at the scene, Bradley said. The Red Cross will help provide the family with shelter and other necessities until the home is rebuilt, he said.

The fire was out by 11:45 a.m., Bradley said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however, he said that only electrical work was in the area where the fire started.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.