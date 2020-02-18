Given that dynamic, Markey will be looking to use the debate to excite voters outside of his loyal fan base of hard-core environmentalists and party activists, and to remind rank-and-file Democrats of his long progressive record. Certainly, Markey will highlight his leadership on environmental issues, including his partnership with liberal firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a congresswoman from New York, on the so-called Green New Deal.

So far, their primary contest has largely been devoid of fireworks, even though the 39-year-old Kennedy’s surprise challenge to Markey unsettled and divided the state’s Democratic Party establishment. Early polls showed Kennedy leading the 73-year-old incumbent, and Kennedy out-raised Markey in the final three months of last year by about $1 million.

Senator Edward J. Markey and Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III are set to face off in their first televised debate Tuesday night, thrusting the primary matchup between two well-respected Massachusetts Democrats back into the spotlight after months of playing second fiddle to the presidential primary.

But the Malden Democrat is also poised to use the forum to share details of his blue-collar upbringing in the Boston suburb, using it to paint a contrast with the Kennedy’s far more privileged background as the scion of the country’s most famous political dynasty.

Markey, the son of a milkman, grew up in Malden. A graduate of Malden Catholic High School, Markey was the first in his family to attend college. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Boston College, followed by a law degree from Boston College Law School. He also served in the US Army Reserve.

During his final year of law school, he launched his first campaign, a successful bid for the Massachusetts House of Representatives. He was elected to Congress in 1976 and went on to serve there for 37 years, before he ran and won a special election in 2013 for the Senate seat vacated by John Kerry.

The great-grandson of an ambassador, grand-nephew of a president, grandson of a senator, and son of a congressman, Kennedy attended the elite Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, followed by Stanford University and Harvard Law School. Fluent in Spanish, Kennedy spent two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic after law school.

He worked less than three years as a prosecutor in Massachusetts before resigning from the Middlesex district attorney’s office in early 2012 to run for the Fourth District congressional seat being vacated by Democrat Barney Frank. Kennedy trounced his two lesser-known primary rivals and cruised on to a comfortable general election win over a Republican opponent.

The Markey-Kennedy race has pitted two candidates against each other who diverge most notably in age, not ideology. It has made it difficult for the two men to draw sharp contrasts with one another.

One way Kennedy, who lives in Newton, has sought to differentiate himself from Markey has been on the issue of money in politics, challenging Markey to sign a so-called People’s Pledge to limit outside spending in the race, virtually the same pledge Markey supported back in 2013 when he was the frontrunner in the race for the Senate seat he now holds.

Markey has declined to back the same pledge this time around. On Tuesday morning, Kennedy released a video on Twitter featuring him asking Markey again to sign on to the pledge first embraced by Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Senator Scott Brown in their combative 2012 Senate race.

Markey’s campaign has proposed a watered-down pledge that would allow for some third-party advertising in the race, rather than ask all groups to abstain. Markey’s proposal would bar “all outside negative advertising” but would allow certain outside groups, who disclose their donors, to disseminate “positive” ads and messages in support of one of the candidates.

Meanwhile, environmental activists in Massachusetts are currently working to raise funds and create a super PAC to support Markey in the race.

“When we start coming up with carveouts for voices we like, it means that you create carveouts for voices you don’t," Kennedy said in his video. "Massachusetts is better than that.”

George Bachrach, the former president of the Environmental League of Massachusetts who is helping organize the pro-Markey super PAC effort said the group would not be the outside dark money that Kennedy is warning against. “This will be local, this will be transparent," and will focus on Markey’s role as a leader of the environmental movement, he said. Bachrach declined to share details about how much he has raised or how much the super PAC would aim to spend.

Despite being eclipsed by the presidential primary, the Markey-Kennedy contest remains one of the most closely watched in the country, with Democratic voters in the state suggesting they are skeptical of incumbents, even ones with long liberal records, polling has found.

In the last three months of 2019, Kennedy raised more money than Markey and spent less, leaving him with $5.5 million cash on hand heading into 2020; Markey ended 2019 with $4.6 million cash on hand.

Voters will head to the polls for the primary on September 1.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac. Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.