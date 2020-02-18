“It’s been stressful, and frustrating, and disappointing and I’ve never wished harder for a teleporter in all my life,” Staudenmaier said in an e-mail.

Opal Staudenmaier was among the 2,257 passengers and crew on board the ship that departed from Hong Kong on Feb. 1 and then got turned away from ports due to concerns about coronavirus.

A Maine woman who got stranded aboard the Westerdam cruise ship is looking forward to coming home.

The cruise was supposed to end in Japan on Feb. 15, and the 48-year-old software developer planned to spend two nights at Shanghai Disneyland before returning home to Gorham, Maine on Feb. 17. But those plans were upended when the Japanese government said it would not allow the Westerdam to dock in Japanese ports.

After being stuck at sea with nowhere to go, Westerdam ended up in Cambodia. Then one of the passengers who disembarked the Westerdam on Feb. 14 in Cambodia later reported feeling ill at the Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia airport and tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday Staudenmaier was still in Cambodia. After receiving clearance to travel, she was at Phnom Penh International Airport looking forward to start her journey home.

“I have a document from the Cambodian Ministry of Health saying that I have tested negative" for the coronavirus, she said.

She was cautiously optimistic and “hopeful that maybe this time all the governments involved won’t change their minds about letting us fly through their country.”

Staudenmaier said that in spite of the circumstances, life on the Westerdam was “completely normal." Passengers ate in the usual dining areas and entertainment was provided.

“Life in the ship was completely normal for a sea day,” she said in an e-mail. “They started making up and adding new and different activities, like... karaoke ( which they don’t normally offer) to keep us occupied after we’d been at sea for a few days without a port.”

Staudenmaier said she was concerned about being exposed to coronavirus during her trip.

“We debated long and hard about getting off the ship in Hong Kong to go sightseeing,” she said. “In the end, we wore masks and took all of the recommended precautions and went to see the city.”

“Two days later, the stuffy nose I’d been fighting since Vietnam got bad enough that I developed a cough and fever so I went to the ship’s medical center. They tested me for influenza (negative) and prescribed antibiotics and Tamiflu out of an excess of caution. I was confined to my room until I’d been fever-free for 24 hours. The fever was gone the next morning, so I only spent about a day and a half in isolation.”

“For this reason, I was among the passengers that were tested before we could disembark in Cambodia.”

Throughout the ordeal, passengers aboard the Westerdam tried to make the best of the situation, she said.

“People were generally trying to make the best of a difficult situation,” she said. “Joking about how we should just sail to Hawaii... Or making up funny “rescue” scenarios involving the US Navy.”

Holland America Line, which operates the Westerdam, said in a statement Monday that the lone passenger who tested positive was in stable condition in Malaysia.

"We are in close coordination with some of the leading health experts from around the world,” Dr. Grant Tarling, Chief Medical Officer for Holland America Line, said in a statement on the company’s website. “These experts are working with the appropriate national health authorities to investigate and follow-up with any individuals who may have come in contact with the guest.”

Holland America Line officials said they continue to work closely with authorities in Malaysia and Cambodia, as well as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

“At this time, no other guests or crew on board or at the hotel have reported any symptoms of the illness,” officials said in a statement Monday. “Guests who have already returned home will be contacted by their local health department and provided further information.”













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.