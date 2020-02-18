Around 1:15 p.m., officers received a report of an assault at Andrew Square Station, police said in a statement. Upon arrival, two victims told police of a seemingly random attack by a stranger.

Bernadino Baran-Garcia, of Dorchester, allegedly bit a man and assaulted his girlfriend on the Red Line Sunday afternoon.

A man began verbally harassing a 22-year-old man and his girlfriend as they traveled south on the train by Fields Corner Station and Andrew Square, the statement said. The suspect, later identified as Bernadino Baran-Garcia, 26, then approached the man and physically assaulted him “without provocation.” Both of the victims said they didn’t know Baran-Garcia.

Baran-Garcia grabbed the man’s arm and bit it as the victims attempted to create distance, the statement said. Baran-Garcia grabbed the woman’s hair and pulled sharply when she tried to stop the attack.

Officers found Baran-Garcia at the bottom of a nearby escalator “acting aggressively by pounding on his chest and using profanities,” the statement said. As they approached, officers saw a 40-ounce beer can sticking out of his jacket pocket and smelled alcohol.

Baran-Garcia was put into custody and brought to Transit Police headquarters for booking, the statement said. He initially gave officers a false name.

