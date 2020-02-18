Transit Police are searching for the operator of a pick-up truck who slammed into the rear of an MBTA bus in Revere at midnight Monday and then drove away from the scene.

Two passengers were on board at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported, MBTA spokesman Joseph Pesaturo wrote in an e-mail Tuesday.

The bus was operating on Route 450 at the time of the crash, which took place near the Brown Circle rotary that links Routes 107 and 60.