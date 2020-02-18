There may be a coating to an inch of snow in some places, especially if you head toward New Hampshire.

A low pressure system moving up through the Great Lakes will drag a warm front northward. There will be enough cold air in the later party of Tuesday morning for some mixed precipitation north of the Mass Pike.

It looks as though most of the Boston area will see rain, not snow, on Tuesday.

A quick bit of snow north of Boston Tuesday will change to rain and then end Tuesday evening. COD Weather (custom credit)/COD Weather

If you are traveling up to Maine Tuesday, watch for several inches of snow a few miles away from the coastline.

Temperatures in the afternoon will reach into the lower 40s, so any snow that falls will wash away or melt.

The rain comes to an end Tuesday evening after the commute. Expect a slower-than-average Tuesday evening ride home with wet roadways but I’m not worried about any frozen precipitation in southern New England or any icy spots.

I expect Wednesday to be fairly nice with clear skies. Temperatures will be right around 40 degrees, which is within the seasonable range, but a slight breeze will make it feel a bit colder than the actual temperature.

We’ll have a couple of days of cold weather on Thursday and Friday, where many areas will stay just under the freezing mark and fall into the teens with some single-digit temperatures Friday morning.

It will feel in the single numbers at sunrise on Friday. WeatherBell (custom credit)/WeatherBell

Things should take a more mild turn on Saturday. The game of light is really noticeable at this point, and the added solar heating is going to easily allow temperatures to reach the 40s.

We should be in the low-, even middle-fifties in a few spots on Sunday for a wonderful mid-winter day.

There is a chance we won’t see any more snow the rest of the month, and with the potential for above-freezing temperatures to continue, many of the early spring bulbs may start to not only emerge, but blossom.

The end of February and early March is expected to still be milder than average. NOAA (custom credit)/NOAA

This year would mark the least amount of snow we’ve had in January and February since 2007. In that year, only 5.6 inches of snow fell compared with 3.6 in this January and February.