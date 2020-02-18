Newton police have increased monitoring and enforcement in areas with histories of traffic violations with the help of a new state public safety and security grant, the department said in a statement.

The department will receive up to about $44,000 through the Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program, which is awarded by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research.

“High-visibility enforcement is a proven deterrent to bad driving behavior, and we look forward to continuing our traffic safety efforts with the assistance of this year’s STEP grant,” Newton Police Chief David L. MacDonald said in the statement.