Newton police have increased monitoring and enforcement in areas with histories of traffic violations with the help of a new state public safety and security grant, the department said in a statement.
The department will receive up to about $44,000 through the Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program, which is awarded by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research.
“High-visibility enforcement is a proven deterrent to bad driving behavior, and we look forward to continuing our traffic safety efforts with the assistance of this year’s STEP grant,” Newton Police Chief David L. MacDonald said in the statement.
Funding for the grants is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which provide police departments with additional money for “enhanced traffic enforcement in their communities,” the statement said.
“The STEP grant will help these departments maximize the effect of sustained, high-visibility traffic enforcement, and reduce fatalities and injuries on Massachusetts roadways,” the statement said.
In 2019, Newton police issued 9,950 citations for traffic violations that included speeding, drunk driving, crosswalk and stopping violations, texting, and seat belt use, the department said.
Newton’s grant will help ensure that the department has adequate overtime coverage on city streets and intersections with a history of traffic violations, according to the police statement. The enforcement campaign in Newton will run through Sept. 15, 2020.
