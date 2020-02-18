“Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett today announced that he is transferring the investigation of the fatal police shooting of a carjacking suspect on Sunday to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz,” the statement said. “One of the officers involved was previously assigned to the State Police Detective Unit attached to the Essex DA’s Office.”

The Plymouth County district attorney’s office will handle the investigation of a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred over the weekend in Essex County in Newbury, authorities said Tuesday.

Blodgett said he was making the move in a spirit of transparency.

"When police officers use fatal force, the public is entitled to a thorough and transparent investigation,” Blodgett said in the statement. “In order to avoid any potential conflict of interest, this matter will be transferred to Plymouth County.”

Prosecutors review all fatal police involved shootings in the state.

Cruz’s office will probe the death Sunday of 31-year-old Thomas Murray, of Dracut, who allegedly stole multiple cars before he was shot and killed by police in the Byfield section of Newbury.

State troopers and Newbury police began searching for a BMW X5 SUV after learning a man had stolen the car and stabbed an employee at the Tulley BMW dealership in Nashua, N.H., according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. The employee sustained minor injuries.

Using the car’s location system, police tracked Murray to a gas station on Central Street around 6 p.m. After police blocked his escape with their vehicles, the suspect began ramming the BMW into cruisers, Blodgett said at a news conference Sunday night.

“At that point the officer exited the cruisers, [and] asked the suspect to get out of the car,” Blodgett said. “A weapon or weapons was discharged by an officer or more than one officer. That’s yet to be determined.”

Officials performed first aid on Murray, and he was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A knife was later found inside the vehicle driven by Murray, prosecutors said.

Officials believe Murray may have been involved in three other carjacking incidents. A woman in Lowell, who was described as elderly, reported that her car had been stolen around 3 p.m. She was not seriously injured in the incident, State Police said.

Police are also investigating Murray’s possible connection to two other vehicle thefts in Boston and North Andover on Saturday, according to law enforcement authorities.





