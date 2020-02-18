Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a woman at gunpoint outside of an ATM in Natick Tuesday morning.
The woman had just exited a Citizens Bank ATM at 34 Main St. around 7:15 a.m. when a man ― who was wearing a surgical mask and brandishing a handgun ― approached her and demanded her money, Natick Police Lieutenant Cara Rossi said.
The woman gave him her cash and he fled on foot, Rossi said. The woman called 911 immediately after the incident.
“The victim did the right thing by just parting with her cash and making sure she was safe,” Rossi said. “She did not fight with someone who was brandishing a gun.”
The victim described the suspect as a tall, thin black man, Rossi said. He was wearing a dark hoodie at the time, she said.
“This is highly unusual for Natick,” Rossi said.
The incident remains under investigation.
