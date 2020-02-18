Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a woman at gunpoint outside of an ATM in Natick Tuesday morning.

The woman had just exited a Citizens Bank ATM at 34 Main St. around 7:15 a.m. when a man ― who was wearing a surgical mask and brandishing a handgun ― approached her and demanded her money, Natick Police Lieutenant Cara Rossi said.

The woman gave him her cash and he fled on foot, Rossi said. The woman called 911 immediately after the incident.